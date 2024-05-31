Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $165.04

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $165.04 and last traded at $167.28, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.76.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $786.55 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

