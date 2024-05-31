Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BRVMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 2,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

