Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,469. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.