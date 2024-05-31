Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Daniel S. Fuller Sells 3,611 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EAT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,229. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 411.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

