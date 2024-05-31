Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Broadscale Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.