Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,367.50

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,367.50 ($30.24).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.82) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.33) to GBX 2,520 ($32.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.33) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
