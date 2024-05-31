Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $19.75

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,137 shares of company stock valued at $24,092,788. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.