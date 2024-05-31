Brokers Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $81,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

