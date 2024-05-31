Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

BAMD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 16,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

About Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF

The Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (BAMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing US stocks or ETFs based on external and internal research. It selects both mid- to large-cap securities. BAMD was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

