Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BAMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.
About Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF
