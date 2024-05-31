Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5683 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Brookstone Yield ETF Price Performance
BAMY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.07.
Brookstone Yield ETF Company Profile
