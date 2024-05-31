Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5683 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

BAMY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

The Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide current income through a combination of equity and fixed income securities from around the globe. The fund advisor has wide flexibility in relative weightings to asset classes BAMY was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

