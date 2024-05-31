Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $161.57 and last traded at $162.14. Approximately 1,134,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,447,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.10.

Specifically, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

