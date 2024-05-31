Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Survey

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70% Upstart -32.59% -27.89% -9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 5 5 1 0 1.64

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burford Capital and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $26.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Upstart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.91 Upstart $513.56 million 4.15 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -11.79

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Upstart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.