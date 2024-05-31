Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

BURL traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $232.84. 209,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $241.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

