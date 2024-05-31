Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.07.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,007. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

