Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $284.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

BURL traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 928.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.