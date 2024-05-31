Bush Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

