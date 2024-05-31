Bush Investment Group LLC Takes $10.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. 9,280,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,296. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

