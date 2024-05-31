BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,892. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

