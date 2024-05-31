BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZFDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,892. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
