BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 2,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Get BW LPG alerts:

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

