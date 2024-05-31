BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BW LPG Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 2,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $21.25.
About BW LPG
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.