CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.55 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CAE by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

