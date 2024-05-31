Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21), with a volume of 14681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.28).

Caledonian Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.