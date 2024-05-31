Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$716-723 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.95 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE CAL opened at $36.26 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

