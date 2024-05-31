Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CALT stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.