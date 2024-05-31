Camden National Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,548,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.