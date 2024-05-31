Camden National Bank Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,305. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.