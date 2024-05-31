Camden National Bank Purchases 2,548 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.45. 2,035,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

