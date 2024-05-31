Camden National Bank Sells 10,848 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $97,874,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $85,840,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BCE by 20.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BCE by 83.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,385. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.