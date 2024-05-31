Camden National Bank Sells 129 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.20. The stock had a trading volume of 440,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,688. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

