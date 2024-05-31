Camden National Bank Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,270,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,181,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. 2,085,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,734. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
