Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stake Trimmed by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.67% of Camden National worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Camden National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 38,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

