Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$74.92 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$35.65 and a 52-week high of C$76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.26. The firm has a market cap of C$32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$742,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Insiders have sold 221,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,450 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

