Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$292,840.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total value of C$292,840.00.
Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$75.18. 660,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.26. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
