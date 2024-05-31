Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$292,840.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total value of C$292,840.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$75.18. 660,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.26. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. CIBC boosted their price target on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.