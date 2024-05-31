Canaccord Genuity Group Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $2,047.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,541.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,228. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

