Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $111.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 635,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

