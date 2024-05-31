Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:BK traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 89,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,791. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$9.28 and a 1-year high of C$13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market cap of C$303.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.