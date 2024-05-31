Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Canadian Banc Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:BK traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 89,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,791. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$9.28 and a 1-year high of C$13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market cap of C$303.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
