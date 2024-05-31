Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Raised to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$110.56.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$103.68 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

