Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $569,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

