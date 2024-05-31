Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,433,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 2,145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,167.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of Capcom stock remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.
About Capcom
