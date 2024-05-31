Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,433,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 2,145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,167.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of Capcom stock remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.