Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

