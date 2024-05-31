Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
CRNCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 19,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
Capricorn Energy shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 62-79 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
