Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CRNCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 19,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 62-79 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.