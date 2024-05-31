Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 387,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TELUS by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1,824.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 747,120 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Up 1.2 %

TELUS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

