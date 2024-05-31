Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James raised their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 849,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,762. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

