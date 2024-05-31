Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,443. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

View Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.