Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brunswick by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. 9,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

