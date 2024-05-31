Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $982,000 in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cactus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WHD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 381,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 over the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

