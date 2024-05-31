Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 289.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 62,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $660.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

