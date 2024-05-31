Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ANF stock traded down $11.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

