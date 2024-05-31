Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,086 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,060. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 726,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

