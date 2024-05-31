Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 716,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Mattel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 2,455,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

